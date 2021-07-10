Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

