(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of (INGA) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. (INGA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.65 ($13.70).

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

