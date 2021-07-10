INmune Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,756 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,678% compared to the typical volume of 155 call options.

Shares of INMB opened at $22.97 on Friday. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $343.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.72.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,197 shares of company stock valued at $594,457 in the last ninety days. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

