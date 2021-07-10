Innova (INN) Reaches Market Cap of $236,042.68

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Innova has a total market cap of $236,042.68 and approximately $7.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000906 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.