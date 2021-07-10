Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Shares of IIPR traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.98. The stock had a trading volume of 168,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $89.09 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.