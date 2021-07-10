Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $203.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.80. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after buying an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

