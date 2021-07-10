Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 36,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,465,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,511. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

