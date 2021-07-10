Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £15,800 ($20,642.80).

Arabella Cecil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Arabella Cecil purchased 3,587 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,950.06 ($6,467.29).

Shares of OIT opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.58. The firm has a market cap of £140.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.25. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

