Insider Buying: Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Acquires 3,090 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) insider Simon Cordery acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £5,005.80 ($6,540.11).

Shares of PCFT stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £493.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is -0.12%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.