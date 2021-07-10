Insider Buying: U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Major Shareholder Buys $200,909.00 in Stock

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,569 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

