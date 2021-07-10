Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Sells $115,523.10 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Calvin Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,628,901.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $20,862,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

