Insider Selling: BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Major Shareholder Sells 3,151,895 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,904,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.