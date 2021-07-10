Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells 12,385 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DRI opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.