Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $350.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.80. The company has a market cap of $993.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 36.2% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

