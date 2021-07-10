Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rowan M. Trollope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $190.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $39,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

