Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $13,059,336.55 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $2,318,037.02.

On Friday, July 2nd, Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $4,620,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $9,903,815.52.

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92.

GoodRx stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 138,336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444,585 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

