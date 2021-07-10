Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.27 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $760.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.90.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.
