Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 20,298 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $951,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,014,747 shares in the company, valued at $47,591,634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.85. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

