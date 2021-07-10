Insight Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,617.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 46.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $128,435.83 and $25,617.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00878802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044165 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

