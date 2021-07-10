Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on INSE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $274.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,414,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

