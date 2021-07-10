Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce sales of $257.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.00 million. Insulet reported sales of $226.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insulet.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.23.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter.

PODD stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.69. The company had a trading volume of 167,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.84. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $185.24 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,159.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

