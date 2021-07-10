Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.76

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.00. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 274,731 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 206.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 435.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 443,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 360,247 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

