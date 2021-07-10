International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. International Business Machines reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

