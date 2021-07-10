International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,123. The company has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

