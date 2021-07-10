Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
