Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.