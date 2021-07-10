Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $361.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $251.32 and a fifty-two week high of $362.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

