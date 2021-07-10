Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 82,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

