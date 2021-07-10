Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Transportation Average ETF Call Options (BATS:IYT)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 7,780 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,289% compared to the typical volume of 560 call options.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $259.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.95. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

