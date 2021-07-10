Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Transportation Average ETF Call Options (BATS:IYT)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 7,780 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,289% compared to the typical volume of 560 call options.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $259.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.95. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.