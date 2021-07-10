Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,470 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,400% compared to the average volume of 38 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.89 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

