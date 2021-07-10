Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,437 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 110.83, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

