ION Trading 327.5% Higher This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 298.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. ION has a total market cap of $895,443.89 and $666.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded up 327.5% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00035870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00264296 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001699 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,621,483 coins and its circulating supply is 13,721,483 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

