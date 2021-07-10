IOST (IOST) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $346.37 million and approximately $67.80 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00098840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00885790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

