Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.