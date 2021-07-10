iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $114.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

