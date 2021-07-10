ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Danske raised shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ISSDY remained flat at $$12.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.06. ISS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

