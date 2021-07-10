ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. 267,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,773. ITT has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after acquiring an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after acquiring an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,809,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

