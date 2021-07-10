James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $45,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $7.00 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $265.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 326.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

