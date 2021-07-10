James F. Reddoch Sells 30,270 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,283,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James F. Reddoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

