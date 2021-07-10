James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 892.66 ($11.66). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 862 ($11.26), with a volume of 16,820 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSJ shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 960.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company has a market capitalization of £436.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

