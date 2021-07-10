Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.29 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $11.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $183.99 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

