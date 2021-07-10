Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

