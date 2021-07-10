Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Worldline SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Worldline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Worldline stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Worldline has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

