Jess Unruh Sells 3,317 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62.
GDOT opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,690.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.