Jess Unruh Sells 3,317 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62.

GDOT opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,690.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.28.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

