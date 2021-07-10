Jet2 (LON:JET2) Earns Under review Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of LON:JET2 traded up GBX 46.50 ($0.61) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,223.50 ($15.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,499. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,321.70. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.