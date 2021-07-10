JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.80 and last traded at $55.80. 19,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,058,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

