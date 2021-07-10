JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €63.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.17 ($68.44).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas stock opened at €50.93 ($59.92) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.14.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.