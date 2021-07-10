JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 400

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 344.57 ($4.50).

LON GLEN traded up GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Friday, reaching GBX 319.40 ($4.17). 27,954,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,307,340. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The firm has a market cap of £42.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 953.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

