JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $32.77 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

