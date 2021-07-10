JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $3.24 Million in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $5,670,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of ANGN opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.