JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,141 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $412.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.48. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $280.61 and a 12-month high of $415.04.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

